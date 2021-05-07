Reading Time: 2 minutes

Britain will allow international travel to resume from May 17 but is limiting the number of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays to just 12 countries as it cautiously emerges from lockdown restrictions.

Portugal and Israel made a green list of countries for low risk travel for people from England, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

The 12 countries and territories that have made it onto the ‘green list’ are:

Portugal Iceland Gibraltar Israel Australia New Zealand Singapore Brunei Faroe Islands Falkland Islands South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands St Helena, Ascension Island & Tristan de Cunha

Britons will be able to travel to these countries without needing to self-isolate on their return, although they will need to take a PCR test.

British holidaymakers will have to wait until later in the summer to visit some of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations, including Spain, France and Italy, after the Government revealed its “green” list. The three traditional summer destinations will join the likes of Croatia, Greece and Malta on the “amber” list, meaning a quarantine of up to 10 days on return, Shapps announced.

Every three weeks from opening there will be a review on expansion, Shapps says. He suggests that as the summer progresses, more “traditional” destinations are hoped to be included in the list.

Green list countries will be placed on watch list, with the government withdrawing green status if the Covid situation there changes. Shapps urged citizens not to book holidays without refund status.

Turkey, Maldives and Nepal were placed on the red list. This might impinge on the possibility of British fans to visit Turkey for the Uefa Champions League Final.

“Huge progress” this year but we’re not at the end and as such he added it’s important the country doesn’t risk that success now.

Shapps says there is a concern about a resurgence of COVID so the only route out is “careful and prudent, a responsible one”.

He acknowledged that nearly one in three new mothers in the UK was born overseas and people have family all over the globe, as well as people wanting to take holidays and travel reconnects us and it is crucial to rebuild our economy.