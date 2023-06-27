MIA and ACCA empower tutors and future accountants in a rapidly evolving industry

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The MIA-ACCA Joint Examination Scheme (JES) Tutors Development Day and Students’ MeetUp, two events organised by the Malta Institute of Accountants (MIA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), provided a dynamic platform for tutors, current students and other professionals considering a future in the accounting industry, to gain invaluable insights on current industry trends and future prospects and to network with representatives of both institutions, ACCA Approved Learning Partners (ALPs), and fellow tutors and students, fostering meaningful connections within the industry.

“We are delighted to collaborate once again with ACCA for the Tutors Development Day andStudents’ MeetUp,” said Maria Cauchi Delia, MIA CEO. “Building on the success of our previous event held before the COVID-19 pandemic, we extended the opportunity to students aspiring to explore the accountancy profession through the ACCA route”. Ms Cauchi Delia explained how both events provided an opportunity for MIA, ACCA, ALPs, tutors and students to network on different levels while providing a platform for discussion on qualification progress, resources and opportunities.

David Delicata, MIA President highlighted the Institute’s unwavering commitment to supporting tutors and students throughout the educational journey. “MIA’s role is to be present, involved, and a constant source of support. The accountancy profession is like holding a passport which opens doors to diverse and rewarding opportunities, particularly in areas such as sustainability, digitalisation, and compliance, where the demand for skilled accountants is rapidly growing”, he explained. Mr Delicata also referred to important developments impacting the accountancy industry, including new EU legislation and regulation related to sustainability which puts additional demands on all industries and by consequence on the profession.

Representatives from the ACCA team, Jelena Green, Dorothy Wood, Silvia Feldiorean, offered key insights to support the progression of MIA-ACCA JES tutors and students. Ms Green shared details on how an accountancy profession offers not only career progression and security but also expands employment prospects for individuals who want to explore opportunities in other industries. ACCA was also represented by Thomas Galea, Malta’s representative on ACCA’s International Assembly, who shared his experience as an ACCA student and member.

During the MeetUp, two accountants, Maria Sciberras and Dinahlee Delceppo, who achieved remarkable success in their ACCA exams, shared their invaluable experiences together with a few tips for success. Maria Sciberras, securing the Global Second Placement in the March 2022 Final Examinations, and Dinahlee Delceppo, an ACCA Top Affiliate Award recipient and former ACCA Strategic Business Reporting (SBR) lecturer, engaged the audience with their journeys of perseverance and growth.

Representatives from the Platinum ALP, PwC, engaged with participants on various issues, including mobility and flexibility for employees, the transformative potential of digitisation in streamlining processes, and the significance of building public trust through sustainable outcomes. All ALPs were invited to the event and had the opportunity to exhibit their offering and engage with participants on the opportunities at hand.

MIA’s Education Officer, Analise Sammut shared various insights relating to the ACCA journey, highlighting the role of the accountant as a key decision-maker within organisations and delved into the vast opportunities across sectors and industries available for accountants both locally and abroad. Ms Sammut also led an interactive workshop which instigated the students to practice and discuss leadership and communication skills, teamwork abilities, and improved self-awareness when working with others.

Students and persons already in employment interested in discovering more about such opportunities are to reach out on js@miamalta.org.

