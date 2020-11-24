Michigan formally confirms Biden win in state

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Monday (November 23) voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election that showed Democrat Joe Biden winning the state.

The board passed the motion in a meeting that was broadcast virtually.

With the certification, President Donald Trump’s effort to deny Biden a victory by claiming election irregularities and fraud in many states, became even more unlikely to succeed.

Biden beat Trump in Michigan by more than 150,000 votes, or almost 3 percentage points, and the election canvassing board is required to validate the count.

Norman Shinkle, one of the two Republicans on the four-member Michigan board, had suggested he favored delaying certification because of technical irregularities that may have affected a few hundred votes in one county. He abstained from Monday’s vote.

The board’s other Republican, Aaron Van Langevelde, said repeatedly during a meeting on Monday he saw no indication in the law that the board has an option other than to certify the results submitted to it. He voted for certification, which passed 3-0.

via Reuters

