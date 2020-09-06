Mick Schumacher gives ‘Ferrari’ a ray of light in worst season for Italian F1 team

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ferrari junior driver Mick Schumacher, son of Michael, was an F2 winner at Monza on Saturday to lighten some of the gloom for Formula One’s oldest and most glamorous team at their home Italian Grand Prix.

A year on from Charles Leclerc securing pole in front of the massed ranks of tifosi, the feverish fans who fill the former royal park in their tens of thousands, it was a very different story at the top.

Ferrari are going through one of their worst slumps, and potentially their worst season in 40 years.

Ferrari’s sporting director welcomed Schumacher’s success at a track where his father once delighted the fans, who were sadly absent on Saturday due to COVID-19 restrictions with the race run behind closed doors.

“On a difficult day like this, there was one ray of sunshine… with Mick Schumacher taking his first win of the season,” he said.

“Its great to see that, at the moment, the top three in the series, leader Robert Shwartzman, Callum Ilott and Mick himself, are all products of our Academy.”

