Mick Schumacher: my dad is the best there’s ever been in F1

Berlin (dpa) – Briton Lewis Hamilton may have matched Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles last season but for Mick Schumacher his father remains the greatest driver in the sport.

And the 21-year-old Schumacher, who will make his F1 debut with Haas next season, is at peace with constant comparisons made between himself and his father on the track.

“I think it’s okay, it doesn’t bother me at all when I get questions and the comparison,” Mick Schumacher told the Bild an Sonntag weekly.

“Of course I have to go my own way. But my father is for me the best there has ever been in the sport, why should I then want to distance myself from him?”

The younger Schumacher’s first race is scheduled to be the Australian Open season-opener on March 21 in Melbourne, despite the ongoing problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“That will be a special moment in general,” he said, also because he will be be following in the footsteps of his father.

“Yes, you can say that. I already think that it will be very emotional.

“But I’m looking forward to the challenge, the drive and working with the team.”

Mother Corinna also played, and continues to have, an important role in Schumacher’s development.

“She is the first person I talk to, the best advisor and always the first I call,” the Formula 2 champion said.

Michael Schumacher has not appeared publicly since a severe skiing accident at the end of 2013 as he continues to recover at home in Geneva.

