Microsoft acquires video-editing software start-up Clipchamp

Microsoft announced it has acquired Clipchamp, a start-up with software that consumers and corporate workers can use to edit videos. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The technology lines up with Microsoft’s years-long effort to widen its productivity software offerings for both individuals and corporate users. When Microsoft announced upcoming price increases for its Office 365 subscriptions in August, it pointed to additions to the bundle, including the Teams communication app.

CNBC reported that while Clipchamp offers a Windows app, part of the service’s Clipchamp’s technical approach is to combine the simplicity of a web app with the ability to process video using the full computing power of a PC with graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration, something that was formerly limited to traditional video applications,” Chris Pratley, corporate vice president for the Office Media Group at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.

The Clipchamp services are not yet available through a Microsoft licensing program, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC in an email.

