Microsoft renews focus on skills gap in Malta

After last year’s ICT Skills Demand and Supply Monitor by the eSkills Malta Foundation confirmed Microsoft Azure as the most common cloud platform used in Malta, Microsoft, as part of its worldwide Global Skills initiative for post-pandemic recovery, is now announcing a new set of Microsoft Azure Fundamentals courses available for free to all Maltese students and teachers.

Participants taking the online, instructor-led courses will get free certified tuition in key skills including Power Platform, Security Fundamentals, Azure and Data Fundamentals. Upon completion of the Fundamentals exams, students will receive an industry-recognized certification, also free of charge.

“Today’s students need to be empowered with access to the right tools, experiences, and learning opportunities to build the skills necessary to fuel the future. But while 21st-century skills like collaboration, communication, critical thinking, creativity, and computational thinking remain important, it is becoming increasingly vital to also equip students with the technology skills they will need to thrive in a digital economy,” explains Kyle Anastasi, Client Technology Lead at Microsoft.

“Microsoft has always been at the forefront in addressing the increasing global skills gap through the offering of various learning opportunities to the students and teaching community. These free certifications are important opportunities that introduce employees to key applications widely used in the business sector,” added Kyle Anastasi.

These certifications don’t require a technical background. Participants will acquire valuable skills that help them to succeed in an increasingly tech-driven economy. Through these free courses participants can learn the benefits of the cloud, master key cloud concepts and architecture; utilize the power platform for improved business performance; increase their knowledge on the protection of cloud-based applications and learn about core data concepts.

With a large number of Maltese businesses confirming that they plan to shift to cloud technology and an increasing demand for skills in Microsoft technologies, these certifications are a valuable tool in today’s labour market.

Interested parties can register through Free Microsoft Training and Certification for students (newhorizons.com). Training will be offered in English and students will be provided with all the tools necessary for their exams.