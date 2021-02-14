Migrant boat sinks off Lampedusa with one dead and 22 missing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One migrant is dead and 22 others are missing after their boat sank in the Mediterranean sea off the Italian island of Lampedusa, the Tunisian navy has said.

Bad weather interrupted rescue operations around 100 km north-west of Lampedusa, the navy said on Saturday, adding that the body of one migrant had been pulled from the water, while 22 were missing.

The migrants said their boat had set off overnight Friday to Saturday in the Sidi Mansour area of Sfax province with 48 onboard, according to the statement, which also said that 25 African migrants were rescued, including six women, who were taken to Tunisia.

Main Photo: A view of the ‘Door of Europe’ (Porta d’Europa) by Italian artist Mimmo Paladino, a monument dedicated to migrants and located on a promontory in Lampedusa. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

