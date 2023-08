Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANSA) – ROME, AUG 13 – The death at sea of migrants and refugees crossing the Mediterranean in search of safety and a better life in Europe is an “open wound on our humanity”, Pope Francis said on Sunday.

“Another tragic shipwreck happened a few days ago in the Mediterranean: 41 people lost their lives, I prayed for them,” the pope told crowds of faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square for the Sunday Angelus prayer and blessing.

Ansa

