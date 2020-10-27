Milan, Roma share points in six-goal thriller

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan could gone four points clear at the top of the Serie A table on Monday night but thrice threw away a lead against a battling Roma side in an entertaining 3-3 draw at the San Siro.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored inside the opening two minutes with trademark finish, but Edin Dzeko brought the match level.

Milan were without Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jens Petter Hauge, with both testing positive for Coronavirus on the morning of the game.

The home side took the lead again through a superb strike by Alexis Saelemaekers within minutes of the restart after excellent work by Rafael Leao, but controversial penalty saw Roma equalise again through Jordan Veretout.

The referee then awarded another penalty this time to Milan, through which Ibrahimovic secured his brace on the night.

The referee then gave another spot kick up the other end which Ibrahimovic tucked away, however could still not secure the full points, as Marash Kumbulla scored Roma’s leveller six minutes from time.

