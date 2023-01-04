Milan secure first three points of 2023 with win in Salerno

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan kicked off their calendar year with three points in the bag as they shrugged off a resurgent Salernitana with a 2-1 victory. The Italian Champions appeared to be in complete control at the Arechi Stadum with two goals inside the first fifteen minutes by Leao and Tonali.

Salernitana got back into the match with seven minutes to play courtesy of a Bonazzoli strike, but Milan held well to close the gap with Napoli to five points although the southerners have a game in hand.

In the second afternoon fixture, Stankovic’s Sampdoria gained three crucial points in the relegation battle winning 2-1 at Sassuolo. Gabbiadini and Augello put the Blucerchiati two-nil up with two quickfire goals in the first half hour, before Berardi got one back for Sassuolo from the spot after 64 minutes. Despite the win, the Doria remains five points away from safety.

Napoli travel to Milan this evening as they play Inter at the Meazza.

