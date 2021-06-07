Millions of cryptocurrency paid to ransomware hackers in the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack recovered

Reading Time: < 1 minute

United States investigators recovered millions of dollars of cryptocurrency paid to Russian ransomware hackers in the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack, the Justice Department revealed on Monday.

The operation to recover the cryptocurrency from the Russia-based hacker group is believed to be the first of its kind, and reflects what U.S. officials say is an increasingly aggressive approach to deal with a ransomware threat that in the last month has targeted critical industries around the world.

“By going after an entire ecosystem that fuels ransomware and digital currency, we will continue to use all of our tools and all of our resources to increase the costs and the consequences of ransomware attacks and other cyber-enabled attacks,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at a news conference announcing the operation.