Millions of smartphone users to lose WhatsApp access from 1st January



Millions of smartphone users will end up without WhatsApp as from 1st January, the UK Independent revealed this morning. Users might find it hard to send their New Year wishes to family and friends if they use older mobiles such as iPhones up to iPhone 4, as well as Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Desire and LG Optimus Black.

This will happen because of a new WhatsApp update where older Android and iPhone devices will no longer support the latest version of the app, forcing owners to either update their mobile operating system or buy a new smartphone.

While the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S were all released before iOS 9, owners can still update to the operating system if they are yet to do so.

Phone owners can see what software their device is using by checking the settings section.

It is estimated that over 2 billion people use WhatsApp around the world, with the absolute majority using newer smartphones. However, millions around the globe are still using phones that will not be able to download the latest update, says the UK Independent.

