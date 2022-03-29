Mireya Cassar breaks hammer throw national record for third time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta’s emergening athletics sensation Mireya Cassar continued to set new standards in the women’s hammer throw, breaking the Maltese national record for the third time this year.

Cassar, who is currently training in Germany, took part in the Baden-Wurttemberg Winter Regional Championships at the Wablingen Stadium in Stuttgart, where she set a new 48.73m benchmark. This represented an increase of 69cm on her previous best, set earlier this month at the Hassloch Athletics Stadium.

Mireya Cassar is currently based in Mannheim, Germany, where she is training under the tutelage of world renowned throwing coach, Khalid Alqawati.

This new record bodes well for the athlete’s prospects at this years European Championships for Small States of Europe which will be held in Malta in June.