misco Publishes 5th edition of Social Media Usage Trends Survey

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Smartphone ownership reached 88% in 2023, laptop and desktop PC usage started to dip post-COVID, 52% of Instagram users follow influencers on the platform and more people than ever (90%) including the entire 16- to 24-year-old cohort, are accessing social media networks daily.

These are some of the main findings of 5th edition of the Misco Social Media Usage Trends Survey 2023, a survey conducted in association with the Ornate Group on social media usage related to several marketing aspects, including various marketing communications elements.

Now in its fifth edition following past surveys conducted by misco in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022 this survey has enabled comparisons and an understanding of emerging trends in digital behaviour.

Fieldwork was conducted in February 2023 and related to internet usage behaviour of people in the preceding 12 months (2022) covering five age brackets namely 16-24 years, 15-34 years, 35-44 years, 45-54 years and 55 years and over and across five main aspects namely usage of devices and different media channels, usage of social media, social media usage behaviours, response to brand advertising and online shopping.

The salient results of the survey are:

Smartphone ownership is ever increasing, reaching 88% in 2023.

Laptop and desktop PC usage start to dip post-COVID.

More people than ever (and the entire 16- to 24-year-old cohort) are accessing social media networks daily (90%).

News website and blog readership and YouTube usage, continue to decrease.

Usage levels of WhatsApp (97%) and Facebook (95%) remain strong.

Instagram is becoming increasingly popular (65%).

52% of Instagram users follow influencers on the platform.

Over half (62%) of social media users talk about and/or share videos on social media platforms.

Two thirds (66%) of consumers are drawn to visit a brand’s website or social network page (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) through adverts seen on the street, radio,television, online, etc.

Consumers are more aware that targeted adverts by Facebook, Google and others are based on their web browser history. 67% feel uncomfortable with this.

Social media apps are the most used among 65% of smartphone owners.

Food delivery apps have become significantly more popular with 39% of individuals now ordering food through these apps.

Gen Z and Millennials carry out more activities online than Gen X and Baby Boomers.

Females and 16 – 34-year-olds more likely to purchase products and services online.

91% of consumers aged 25 – 34 years old shop online.

Online shoppers mostly purchasing clothing, flight tickets, hotel stays, event tickets and even car insurance.

