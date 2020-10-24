Mission truly Impossible – Covid-19 halts filming in Venice

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mission Impossible – and this time, it truly is. Tom Cruise had the better of all kinds of adversaries throughout the saga of Mission Impossible, but the coronavirus was an obstacle to high to surpass. After just three days of filming, Tom Cruise and the rest of the crew, in Venice to film the Seventh film in this series, Lybra, had to call off production.

Filming was meant to commence in March, but was postponed at the onset of the pandemic. It got off to an exciting start where the Hollywood star, 58, was spotted yesterday jumping between boats in what appeared to rehearsal of scenes from the blockbuster movie directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Yet, a mere 48 hours later, a number of filming staff were identified as positive. Originally, the producers informed some 150 extras not to come in for shooting the next day. But as more swab tests returned positive results, the filming was completely called off.

Cruise was set to remain in Venice until the first days of November, with a number of scenes expected to take place in the iconic Piazza S. Marco and Palazzo Ducale.

Mission: Impossible 7 currently has a scheduled release date in cinemas of 19 November 2021. However the cancellation of the current round of filming will put this date in question.

via Tgcom

