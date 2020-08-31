Montenegro Election results too close to call – as all sides claim victory

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The long governing Democratic Party of Socialists, DPS, and the main opposition coalition both insist they won Sunday’s elections after each won a similar number of seats.

The leader of Montenegro’s main opposition list, Zdravko Krivokapic, told a press conference on Sunday evening that Milo Djukanovic’s regime has fallen, claiming freedom for Montenegrin citizens.

“Dear citizens, we thank you for your perseverance and dignity. Regardless of everything we went through during this cycle. The regime has fallen,” Krivokapic said.

Montenegrian President and leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) Milo Djukanovic (R) is interviewed outside a polling station in Podgorica, Montenegro, 30 August 2020. Montenegrian voters are choosing their representatives in the 81-seat National Assembly. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

According to the preliminary results, three opposition parties are set to win 41 seats in the country’s 81-seat parliament.

Montenegro’s longstanding President Milo Djukanovic said that his Democratic Party of Socialists has 40 MPs in Montenegrin parliament with their traditional partners, adding that votes are still being counted.

Serbian Orthodox Church Metropolitan bishop of Montenegro, Metropolitan Amfilohije (Radovic), wearing a face mask casts his vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Cetinje, Montenegro, 30 August 2020. Montenegrian voters are choosing their representatives in the 81-seat National Assembly. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

“Struggling for a majority in parliament is going on, and then we will wait for the results of State Electoral Commission,” told Djukanovic to his supporters.

