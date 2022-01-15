More allegations surface about parties by PM Johnson’s staff

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Staff at Boris Johnson’s residence held gatherings dubbed “wine-time Fridays” during pandemic lockdowns, with the British prime minister regularly witnessing gatherings and encouraging staff to “let off steam”, the Mirror newspaper reported.

The newspaper said staff had bought a large drinks fridge for the office, which they refilled by taking a suitcase to the local supermarket to buy bottles.

The Mirror said Johnson attended a “handful” of the gatherings when indoor socialising was banned. A senior civil servant is investigating a spate of parties at Downing Street, and Johnson apologised for the events earlier this week.

Photo – A general view of Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA