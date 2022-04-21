More Britons go out shopping and dining – ONS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) – Britain’s consumers increased their visits to retailers and leisure providers in the week to April 15 and bookings at restaurants were their strongest in seven months, according to data published by the country’s statistics agency.

Visits to retail and recreation locations increased by 8% to 91% of their pre-coronavirus levels, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

Seated diner reservations were 138% of 2019 levels, the highest relative level since early September 2021, the ONS said.