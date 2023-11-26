More Israeli hostages expected to be released on third day of truce

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The truce between Israel and Hamas is in its third day and more Israeli hostages are expected to be released today.

There were a few anxious hours last night when the released of the second group of hostages was delayed.

Eventually another 13 Israelis who had been taken hostage during the attacks on 7 October were freed. They are all women, teenagers and young children.

Four Thai nationals were also released as part of a separate deal between Hamas and the Egyptian government.

39 Palestinian prisoners were also freed from Israeli jails.

Israel said last night it received the list of a third group of hostages set for release.

The deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar, mandates the release of Palestinian prisoners to hostages at a ratio of three to one. More Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released today.

The timings of the exchange have not been released.

Meanwhile, more aid is expected to enter Gaza, as a humanitarian crisis continues and many hope for an extension of the truce. Gazans have been using the pause in fighting to get desperately-needed supplies of fuel, food and medicine.

