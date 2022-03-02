Over 450,000 persons entered Poland since Ukraine invasion started, More than 113,000 entered Romania

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) – Over 450,000 people entered Poland from Ukraine since a Russian invasion of the country started last Thursday, Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told private Radio Zet on Wednesday.

He added that the number of people entering Poland fell slightly on Tuesday to 98,000 from a record number of over 100,000 on Monday.

More than 113,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania in the first six days since Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, border police data showed on Wednesday.

They have entered Romania through its four land border checkpoints with Ukraine, but also through its checkpoints with Moldova, data showed. More than half of them have already exited the country on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Photo – Ukrainian refugee girls look through a bus window while passing the Romanian-Ukrainian border crossing point in Siret, northern Romania. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT