UPDATED: More than 2.3 million have fled Ukraine – IOM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far since the start of the Russian invasion two weeks ago, the UN said today.

The UN migration agency said that of those who have been forced to take refuge in neighbouring countries, 112,000 people are third-country nationals.

More people are being displaced by the war in #Ukraine. As of today:



🛑 Over 2.3 million people have been forced to flee to neighboring countries, including 112,000 third-country nationals.



They need critical humanitarian support and protection. pic.twitter.com/77CqCJq2oM — IOM – UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, More than 10,000 people were evacuated from villages and cities around Kyiv on Wednesday, Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on local television on Thursday.

Civilians started leaving the Ukrainian city of Sumy through a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday following an agreement on a local ceasefire, the regional governor said. Several thousand people have left the besieged city this week under agreements with Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. People were also leaving the nearby settlements of Krasnopillya and Trostyanets, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.

Photo – A Ukrainian refugee girl holds her Barbie doll while waiting for departure in a bus after passing the Romanian-Ukrainian border crossing point in Siret, northern Romania. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT