More than 90,000 crossed into Slovakia from Ukraine since invasion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Slovakia has registered 90,329 people crossing its border from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, police said on Friday.

In the previous 24 hours to Friday morning, 11,279 had crossed, a similar amount to previous days, police said.

More than 167,600 Ukrainians have fled to Romania in the first eight days since Russia invaded Ukraine, border police data showed on Friday.

They have entered Romania through its four land border checkpoints with Ukraine, but also through its checkpoints with Moldova, data showed. Of them, 109,687 have already driven or flown out of Romania.

Romanian authorities said on Friday they would grant aid in the form of ambulances to Ukraine.

Photo – Two people hug each other next to a Slovakian road sign as people fleeing Ukraine arrive to Slovakia through the border crossing of Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK