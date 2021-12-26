Morocco extends flight ban because of coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morocco has extended the suspension of commercial flights to and from the North African country until January 31.

The decision comes almost a month after the Interministerial Covid Monitoring Committee announced the suspension of all direct passenger flights to and from the Kingdom.

The Moroccan government has already banned all New Year’s celebrations and reinstated a night-time curfew, as part of the kingdom’s preventive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday evening, Morocco registered 954,199 coronavirus cases, including 14,823 deaths, and 937,133 recoveries.

Photo – A staff member works on data from patients for possible coronavirus infection at the National Institute of Hygiene the coronavirus pandemic, in Rabat, Morocco. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

Read more via Arab News/AFP