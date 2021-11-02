Morocco to focus on wind energy in sustainable energy drive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morocco will mobilize global investment of around 14.5 billion dirhams ($1.6 bln) in a wind energy programme, its foreign ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The integrated wind energy program will be fully commissioned by 2024 and consist of electricity production parks installed through the kingdom, the ministry added.

The news comes 24 hours after Algerian president Abelmadjid Tebboune ordered national energy company Sonatrach not to renew a gas supply contract with Morocco. Algeria, which has cut off diplomatic ties with Morocco, was supplying natural gas to the country through the Maghreb-Europe pipeline under a contract that expires on Oct. 31.

via Reuters