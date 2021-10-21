Moscow to reintroduce lockdown measures as COVID-19 case surge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Moscow will reintroduce lockdown measures from Oct. 28 to combat surging COVID-19 cases, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with all shops, bars and restaurants due to close, except those selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a nationwide week-long workplace shutdown from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 and said regional leaders could introduce other measures at their discretion.

Russia reported a record daily high of both coronavirus-related deaths and new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

Photo – A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the caviar bar amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV