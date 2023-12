Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 2 (Reuters) – A team from Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was in Doha Saturday for discussions with Qatari mediators on restarting the Gaza truce, a source briefed on the visit told Reuters.

Qatar-mediated Mossad talks focused on the potential release of new categories of Israeli hostages and new truce parameters, the source added.

