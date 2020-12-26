Most European countries register stabilisation and reduction of new cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Many EU/EEA countries have started to observe a stabilisation or reductions in case notification rates. This may be evidence that some countries may have peaked.

The ECDC reports that this could be an effect of strict non-pharmaceutical interventions implemented in those countries. However, we are still in the midst of this pandemic, and the case notification rates remain generally high. A combination of non-pharmaceutical interventions adapted to the local epidemiological situation, accompanied by clear, targeted communication messages to the public remain the fundamental elements of the public health approach to controlling transmission.

It is important to continue to practice physical distancing, respiratory etiquette, and keep good hand hygiene. People with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 should stay at home and contact their healthcare providers.

Other News …. EU and UK publish trade agreement Britain published the text of its trade agreement with the European Union on Saturday just five days before the end of the Brexit transition period that was meant to smooth its departure from one of the world's biggest trading blocs. The doc...

Faith, Hope and Charity After the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, a reminder of the country's Catholic faith, and the hope following the delivery of the vaccine, charity takes centre stage as the country's main charity telethon L-Istrina kicked off at 12pm. He...

First batch of vaccines arrive in Athens The first batch of Greece's Covid-19 vaccines arrived in the capital early on Saturday (December 26) aboard a temperature-controlled truck. Two boxes containing 9,750 vaccine doses from drugmakers Pfizer and BioNtech were unloaded and stored in a...

