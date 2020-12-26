Most European countries register stabilisation and reduction of new cases

Many EU/EEA countries have started to observe a stabilisation or reductions in case notification rates. This may be evidence that some countries may have peaked.
The ECDC reports that this could be an effect of strict non-pharmaceutical interventions implemented in those countries. However, we are still in the midst of this pandemic, and the case notification rates remain generally high. A combination of non-pharmaceutical interventions adapted to the local epidemiological situation, accompanied by clear, targeted communication messages to the public remain the fundamental elements of the public health approach to controlling transmission.
It is important to continue to practice physical distancing, respiratory etiquette, and keep good hand hygiene. People with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 should stay at home and contact their healthcare providers.