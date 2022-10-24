Mourinho says Roma did not deserve to lose against Napoli

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Oct 23 (Reuters) – AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of Sunday’s Serie A clash against Napoli, where the visitors took all three points after a late goal.

Osimhen secured the win for Napoli 10 minutes before full time in a game where neither team managed to find clear-cut opportunities.

“Well done to Napoli because they won without really warranting it and well done to my players as well, because they lost without really deserving it,” Mourinho said.

“I wanted to win, like they did. Two shots on goal and they score a goal. It was an even game, a tough game, but we had things under control.”

Roma?s head coach Jose Mourinho (2-R) and players react after the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SSC Napoli at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 23 October 2022. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Mourinho conceded that injuries are a problem for the team, as striker Paulo Dybala, midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum, Ebrima Darboe and defender Zeki Celik are still out.

“I don’t like to look at the numbers of my players, who have also played a lot already this season. We didn’t play in midweek this time but whenever we do we have a few issues,” Mourinho said.

“So we really started to feel the effects of those issues once we got past the 70-minute mark. But we were in control against a great side, I feel hard done by. A hug for my players who did everything they could – in the end, who scores wins, and they won tonight.”

Roma are in fifth in the standings on 22 points, seven behind leaders Napoli.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in GdanskEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first