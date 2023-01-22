Mourners gather at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley memorial

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jan 22 (Reuters) – Mourners were heading to Graceland on Sunday morning to pay their respects to singer Lisa Marie Presley at the Memphis, Tennessee, mansion she inherited from her father, rock legend Elvis Presley.

Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. Earlier that day, she had been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home. She is survived by her daughters, actress Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Two days before her death, she had appeared with her mother, Priscilla Presley, at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, where actor Austin Butler won the best actor award for portraying her father in the film “Elvis.” Butler paid tribute to both women in his acceptance speech.

Flowers and candles sit outside the gates of Graceland, the home of US singer and actor Elvis Presley, as preparations are made for a public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. Lisa Marie Presley died 12 January 2023 and is to be buried at Graceland near her son Benjamin Keogh who committed suicide in 2020, and near her father, grandparents and great grandmother. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Presley began her music career in the 2000s with two albums, “To Whom It May Concern” and “Now What,” that made the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart.

She was married and divorced four times, including to pop star Michael Jackson and actor Nicholas Cage.

She was the only child of one of the greatest stars in American music, and was 9 years old when Elvis Presley died of heart failure at age 42 in 1977 at Graceland. The mansion is now a popular tourist attraction.

Elvis Presley and other members of his family are buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

Lisa Marie Presley will also be buried there alongside the grave of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at age 27, a death ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County coroner. In a recent essay, she had described herself as “destroyed” by her son’s death.

After the burial, a public memorial service is scheduled to take place on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. CST (1500 GMT), followed by a procession past Lisa Marie Presley’s grave.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first