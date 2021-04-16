Ms. Joanne Bondin is the new president of the Malta Employers’ Association

Reading Time: 2 minutes



Following its Annual General Meeting, Ms. Joanne Bondin has been appointed as the President of the Malta Employers’

Association. Ms. Bondin has served on the Council of the MEA for a number of years, and has 15 years of experience in providing consultancy services to a variety of companies.

She advises small, medium and large enterprises on change management, organisation restructuring, strategic talent acquisition, and helps businesses streamline their operation to achieve their strategic objectives.

She also provides consultancy services on business plan writing, EU funding, corporate governance and on family business planning and relationship management. She is involved in the design of employer branding strategies, job evaluation assignments and employee engagement and wellness assessments. Additionally, she helps organisations design and implement performance management programmes and reward strategies, and is involved in the recruitment of individuals that hold high ranking roles for a number of organisations.

Ms. Bondin joined MISCO’s recruitment team in 2006 and has since held various roles within the company. She has been appointed Director of MISCO Consulting and HR Outsourcing and Temping Services Limited in 2017. She has also delivered a number of soft skills programmes throughout her tenure at MISCO.

She holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management accredited by ILM. She has also read for a Degree in Psychology with the University of Malta. Ms. Bondin is also a registered and certified recruiter by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation and holds a Certificate in Recruitment Practice (CertRP). She also holds the Level A and Level B Certificate of Competence in Occupational Testing. She is also a member of the Recruitment & Employment

Confederation (REC), Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), Institute of Recruitment Professionals (IRP) and The British Psychological Society (BPS).

Like this: Like Loading...