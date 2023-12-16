Muhammed and Lily top popular UK baby names chart

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For the boys, Muhammed remains a consistent favourite amongst parents, and shows no signs of falling from first place position. Non-movers Noah, Theo, Leo and Oliver also refused to budge, hanging on tightly to their second, third, fourth and fifth position. Arthur, on the other hand, leapt up 5 places, knocking last year’s popular choice, Jack, down to 7th place.

Though still high in popularity, George and Luca have fallen down two places, landing at numbers 9 and 10. Could dark horse Freddie, climbing up 2 places to number 8, prove that slow and steady might just win the race?

In the girls’ chart, Lily has taken the crown, jumping up one place and knocking Sophia down from first place position. Names ending in A have by no means fallen out of popularity though, as Amelia, Freya and Aria steadily rise two places, landing in at 4th, 5th and 6th position.



Elsewhere in the charts, Isla fell five places to number 9. Ivy followed suit, tumbling down six places to number 16. This made way for a hot new entry to the top 10, Mila, which soared up an impressive 31 places, landing in at 10th place.

Eurovision 2023 reached 162 million viewers, and in the UK drew its largest ever TV audience. It seems to have had a strong impact on the charts this year, as big names from the contest have been singing to the hearts of new parents. Fan favourite and 2022 runner-up Sam (Ryder) soared into the top 100 as a new entry, while UK’s 2023 entrant Maeve (Mae Muller) leapt up 5 places to 62.

The event’s popularity might also have set parents off to seek vintage Eurovision names. Despite being at the brink of extinction last year, Duncan reappeared in the half-year registrations, perhaps after Duncan Laurence, 2019’s winner. Retro inspiration may also have been behind the meteoric rise of Sebastian, after France’s 2008 entrant Sebastian Tellier.

Alexander was a firm family favourite, jumping up 6 places to number 42. While Norway’s 2009 winner Alexander Rybak may be to thank for this name’s rising popularity, perhaps singing heartthrob Alexander Lemtov from Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga had a part to play?

