Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

Aug 6 (Reuters) – Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.”Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk said in post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Musk’s post.

