Myanmar activist group launches civil disobedience campaign

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Yangon Youth Network activist group, one of Myanmar’s biggest, said on Tuesday it had launched a civil disobedience campaign after the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

It was one of the first signs of specific action to oppose the military coup.

“Yangon Youth Network… declared and urged CD (civil disobedience) as an immediate response,” a representative said on Twitter, noting that doctors at a hospital in Mandalay had also begun such a campaign.

via Reuters

Licensing and Reproduction CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateIdentities’ CorporateDispatch ePublications. It is based in Malta and registered with the country’s Department of Information. Its news content is researched, attributed and verified. Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the respective media outlet verified. Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency. For syndication services get in touch on editor@corporatedispatch.com All rights reserved. For more detailed insights contact the CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines Other News …. D-Day for Navalny – Court decision expected today A Russian court convened this morning to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's ...

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused me for years." Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged ...

10,000 full-time jobs created in a year – NSO In September 2020, registered full-time employment increased by 4.6% while part-time employment as a primary job decreased by 9.9 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2019, the NSO said this morning. Administrative data provided b... Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...