Myanmar anti-junta militia vow to take on army in a major city

Myanmar security forces backed by armoured vehicles clashed on Tuesday with a newly formed militia group in the second-biggest city of Mandalay resulting in at least two casualties, according to members of the group and media reports.

Since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and removed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the security forces have put down protests opposing military rule. In response, groups of opponents of the coup known as people’s defence forces have sprung up across Myanmar.

Up to now, fighting involving lightly armed militias has been mainly confined to small towns and rural areas, but a group claiming to be Mandalay’s new People’s Defence Force said its members responded after the army raided one of its bases.

“The fight has started. There will be more fights,” a member of the militia identified as Captain Tun Tauk Naing said by telephone.

The sound of repeated gun fire could be heard in video footage taken by a resident of the area.

About 20 soldiers had carried out the raid on the group sparking a gun fight with the military which deployed three armoured cars to the area, Myanmar Now reported.

via Reuters