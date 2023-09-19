Nagelsmann to become Germany coach until Euro 2024 – reports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The German national team has reportedly reached an agreement with Julian Nagelsmann, the former Bayern Munich manager, to lead the team until the upcoming European Championship.

Nagelsmann had been without a coaching position since his dismissal by Bayern last season, replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Initially linked to the vacant role at PSG, Luis Enrique was later appointed as the new manager for the French team.

While still under contract with Bayern, despite not managing the team, it appears that contract has been terminated, allowing him to join the German national team.

This move signifies Nagelsmann’s return to coaching for the national team, and reports from German outlet BILD suggest he’s willing to forego approximately £17 million in Bayern wages until 2026 to take on this role.

via Dpa

