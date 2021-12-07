NAO finds missing data in voucher probe / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 7 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

NAO finds missing data in voucher probe

The National Audit Office revealed it had encountered “significant problems” when auditing its investigation into the first round of COVID-19 vouchers, which cost the government €45 million, adding that it could not even complete the report because data was missing or incomplete.

The NAO’s own attempt to reconcile the vouchers issued with those redeemed proved “futile”, a new report, published Monday, has revealed.

The NAO said its audit of the scheme was inconclusive, primarily because of incomplete data on the number of vouchers issued and redeemed, and also because of the processing of payments to merchants long after the expiration of the scheme. “Since data continued to change, attempts to carry out reconciliations proved futile. NAO could not reconcile the number of vouchers issued to the aggregate payments made to the merchants and the remaining unclaimed vouchers,” the audit office said. (Times of Malta)

LESA CEO refutes claims that contraventions can be cancelled

The CEO LESA, Svetlick Flores, said that the agency’s system does not allow traffic contraventions to be cancelled. Referring to a Times of Malta story which alleged that a number of citations were cancelled, Flores explained that every amendment on a contravention is registered and audited. “A citation cannot be erased, and in no way can a ticket be cancelled. Every process remains recorded and audited. Even when you pay a fine this is not cancelled but it is marked that there is nothing pending on it. It’s the same when someone submits a petition. The contravention remains there and it is marked whether the petition has been upheld or not.”

Covid-19 Update: 81 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, while 61 patients have recovered, increasing the active case tally to 1,313. 22 persons are currently hospitalised, three of whom in ITU.