Naples City council proposes to ban the hanging out of washing

The is a heated debate in Naples over the proposal to ban on locals hanging out their washing on lines strung across streets and alleyways.

The authorities say the proposal is part of a campaign to improve the “decorum and safety” of Naples, which is famously chaotic.

“In the interests of protecting public hygiene and decorum, it is forbidden to extend or hang sheets or clothing or similar items, whether from windows, on terraces or balconies overlooking public thoroughfares,” officials have decreed in a new ordnance.

They say there is a risk that freshly-washed sheets, shirts and underwear will drip water onto the heads of passersby.

The draft regulation, which still has to be approved by the city council.

