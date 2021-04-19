UPDATED: NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter makes first historic flight on Mars

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by NASA and taken from the agency’s Perseverance rover on 16 April 2021 shows the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter right after it successfully completed a high-speed spin-up test (issued 19 April 2021).

It was captured by the Mastcam-Z instrument on Perseverance. The image has been slightly processed (stretched and cropped). A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life.

The helicopter has made the first ever flight on another planet, NASA has said.

The Ingenuity mini-helicopter took to the Martian skies this morning, the space agency said.

It marks NASA’s first attempt at a powered, controlled flight on another planet.

Data from the flight will return from Mars to Earth in a few hours’ time.

NASA’s Perseverance rover provided support during flight operations, taking images, collecting environmental data, and hosting the base station that enabled the helicopter to communicate with mission controllers on Earth.

The original flight date of 11 April was postponed as engineers worked on pre-flight checks and a solution to a command sequence issue.

The chopper has no scientific objective – engineers just want to know if they’ve managed to take flight on Mars.

A small amount of the material that covered one of the wings of the Wright brothers’ aircraft, known as the Flyer, during the first flight in 1903 is now aboard Ingenuity.

Via EPA-EFE/NASA/JPL-Caltech

