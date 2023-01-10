NATO and EU pledge to expand cooperation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Spurred by the war in Ukraine, top NATO and EU officials pledged to expand cooperation between the two institutions in a joint declaration signed on Tuesday in Brussels.

The 27-member European bloc and 30-member military alliance already work together on issues such as counterterrorism and cyber threats. For years, EU leaders were weary of linking the Union to military policy but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Sweden and Finland’s plans to join NATO, have deepened the impetus for closer links between the two groups.

“This is a key juncture for Euro-Atlantic security and stability, more than ever demonstrating the importance of the transatlantic bond, calling for closer EU-NATO cooperation,” the EU and NATO said in a joint declaration.

In the joint declaration signed Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel committed to increase and deepen their cooperation. The statement mentions specifically to “geostrategic competition, resilience issues, protection of critical infrastructures, emerging and disruptive technologies, space, the security implications of climate change, as well as foreign information manipulation and interference” as areas of future cooperation.

The two sides noted how cooperation has already achieved tangible results in countering hybrid and cyber threats, operational cooperation including maritime issues, military mobility, defence capabilities, defence industry and research, exercises, counter terrorism, and capacity-building of partners.

via Reuters, ANSA, Politico

