NATO needs bigger presence in Black Sea, Romania’s president says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

NATO needs a bigger presence in the Black Sea, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday (April 3) after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“The Black Sea is now, more than ever, of strategic importance. That’s why we believe NATO needs a bigger presence in the Black Sea,” said Iohannis.

Speaking alongside Iohannis, Scholz told a news conference he hoped Romania would finally gain access to the passport-free European Union Schengen zone this year because Bucharest had met all criteria to do so.

Bulgaria and Romania have been kept out of the Schengen travel zone due to opposition over concerns about unauthorised immigration.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first