Malta: Nearly six in ten Covid-19 vouchers redeemed: The Headline – L-Orizzont

L-Orizzont says that 58 percent of government consumption vouchers issued have been used with a combined spend of €37.3 million including added personal expenditure. The highest number of transactions was recorded on August 8, with 54,000 vouchers redeemed. 

Another story follows the testimony in court of the lead investigator in the Sliema double murder cases who said the police found marks on the front door of the victims’ residence suggesting that it was forced open.

