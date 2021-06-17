Netherlands beat Austria to win Group and qualify

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Netherlands have beating Austria 2 – 0 to secure their first place in their Euro 2020 Group. With this results, the Dutch have rached the round of 16 with a match to spare.

The Dutch were comfortable at home in the Johan Cruyff Arena and Frank de Boer’s side are so far making a success of their first major tournament appearance since the 2014 World Cup.

The goals came from Depay following a penalty in the first half and from Dumfries in the second half of the match.

Photo Memphis Depay (2L) of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2020 preliminary round group C soccer match between the Netherlands and Austria in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Olaf Kraak / POOL