Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Netherlands confirms cases of H5N8 bird flu in wild swans

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two cases of H5N8 bird flu have been confirmed in wild swans in the central Dutch province of Utrecht, Dutch authorities announced.

The Dutch agricultural ministry will consult with experts to see what steps, if any, have to be taken to avoid poultry farms being infected, the ministry said in a statement.

Last month the European Union urged countries to step up surveillance against possible outbreaks of avian flu among wild and domestic birds.

The disease is highly contagious for birds, but risks of transmission to humans are considered low, according to EU health and food agencies.

The past few months have seen outbreaks among wild and domestic birds in western Russia and Kazakhstan, which are on the autumn migration route for wild water birds heading to Europe.

Transmission to humans is rare, but has occurred in the past and can lead to death.
%d bloggers like this: