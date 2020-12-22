New archeological sites linked to early Christianity discovered in Gethsemane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fr. Francesco Patton, Custos of the Holy Land showing the remains of a previously unknown church that was founded at the end of the Byzantine period (sixth century CE) at the Garden of Gethsemane church in Jerusalem, next to Greek inscriptions found incorporated in the church floor reading ‘For the memory and repose of the lovers of Christ (cross) God who have received the sacrifice of Abraham,’ 21 December 2020.

According to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the discovery is one of the first archaeological evidence of its kind of Second Temple-period activity at Gethsemane.

A ritual bath was unearthed near the modern church during archaeological excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority in collaboration with scholars from the Studium Biblicum Franciscanum.

EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI / POOL

