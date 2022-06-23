New category may be needed for transgender athletes-Morris

Reading Time: < 1 minute

American athletes said there were no easy answers on the matter of transgender participation in elite sport, days after World Athletics said they were reviewing their policies, with twice world silver medalist Sandi Morris suggesting a new category.

Swimming’s world governing body FINA voted to restrict the participation of transgender competitors in women’s competition and establish an “open” category, a move widely opposed by LGBT rights advocates.

The next day, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the organisation would discuss their own regulations at the end of the year, telling the BBC “We have always believed that biology trumps gender.”

Advocates for transgender inclusion argue that not enough studies have yet been done on the impact of transition on physical performance, and that elite athletes are often physical outliers in any case.

Olympic silver medal-winning pole vaulter Morris said she supported the transgender community but that athletes were put in a “tough position” on the topic.

via Reuters