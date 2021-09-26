New Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

While much of the world’s focus has been on the Delta variant of coronavirus, a new variant has been identified in South Africa.

Currently referred to as the C.1.2 variant, it is yet to be called a variant of interest or concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), but is drawing the attention of scientists due to the number and types of mutations it contains and the speed at which the mutations have occurred.

C.1.2 is reported to be the variant carrying the most mutations since the original “wild” variant emerged in China.

Since its initial discovery in May 2021, scientists have detected the C.1.2 variant in seven other countries, including New Zealand, the U.K., and China. While it has some characteristics that may cause concern, experts are still gathering data.

Right now, there is no need for the public or health authorities to be concerned about the C.1.2 variant,” Dr. Scheepers told MNT. “Although we are monitoring it very closely, we are still only detecting it at very low levels in South Africa (less than 3% of viruses in the country) and globally (less than 1% in other regions).”

Dr. Richard Stanton, a reader in the Division of Infection and Immunity at Cardiff University in the U.K., who was not involved in the study, told MNT, “At the moment, it’s worth keeping an eye on, but not one to be too worried about.”

He continued, “The number of cases remains fairly low, and we don’t have any evidence that the particular mutations it carries make it any more dangerous than Delta.”

Al Jazeera /medrXiv /Medical News Today