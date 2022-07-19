New Dortmund striker Haller diagnosed with testicular tumour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newly signed Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour, the Bundesliga club said on Monday night.

Dortmund said that Haller felt unwell after Monday training and that examinations then revealed the tumour.

Haller joined the Yellows earlier this month from Dutch team Ajax after an impressive season, scoring 11 goals in eight Champions League fixtures.

The forward fell sick during pre-season training at his new club, and subsequent medical examinations confirmed the illness.

via goal.com