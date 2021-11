Reading Time: < 1 minute

New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped to their highest level on record on Thursday, as they topped 20,000 for the third day in a row.

Around 23,600 new cases were registered, the country’s national health institute said, up from just under 21,000 a day before.

Photo – Dutch Sanna Elkadiri, employee of nursing home Het Wereldhuis in Veghel, The Netherlands. EPA-EFE/Marcel Krijgsman