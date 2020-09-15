New EU migration pact will prioritise keeping people in their own countries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission said that a new migration and asylum pact will try to keep people from entering the bloc.

European Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas said that the proposal will be based on three levels. It is set to be released September 30.

The first level will consist of strong external agreements with third countries – including transit countries and countries of origin, he said.

On the second level, the EU will focus on a stronger Frontex – the EU’s border and coast guard agency. The EU will fund more boats, staff and instruments for Frontex, Schinas said.

Finally, the third level of the plan will revolve around a “system of permanent, effective solidarity”, which will seek to distribute migrants fairly and equally across the EU’s member states.

The plans come following the disaster of the fire which destroyed the EU ‘hotspot’ Moria, an overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

