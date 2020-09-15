Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD EU, Comuniq.EU

New EU migration pact will prioritise keeping people in their own countries

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission said that a new migration and asylum pact will try to keep people from entering the bloc.

European Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas said that the proposal will be based on three levels. It is set to be released September 30.

The first level will consist of strong external agreements with third countries – including transit countries and countries of origin, he said.

On the second level, the EU will focus on a stronger Frontex – the EU’s border and coast guard agency. The EU will fund more boats, staff and instruments for Frontex, Schinas said.

Finally, the third level of the plan will revolve around a “system of permanent, effective solidarity”, which will seek to distribute migrants fairly and equally across the EU’s member states.

The plans come following the disaster of the fire which destroyed the EU ‘hotspot’ Moria, an overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.
